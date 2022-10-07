Beyonce's name is once again on everyone's lips, and things aren't looking good for the Lemonade hitmaker

The American artist is accused of unauthorised sampling of a UK Brother duo's Right Said Fred's song Alien Superstar

Beyonce's fans have since flooded their timeline with venomous posts defending their favourite against the brother duo

Beyonce has landed herself in hot water yet again for allegedly sampling another artist's work without permission.

Beyoncé is facing serious unpermitted song sampling allegations from a UK pop duo Right Said Fred. Image: Robert Gauthier and Dave J Hogan

Source: UGC

Right Said Fred, a UK pop duo, has slammed Beyoncé, claiming that the song I'm Too Se*y from her latest album Renaissance was sampled without their approval.

According to the New York Post, Bey sampled her hit song from the duo's 1992 hit track Alien Superstar.

The New York Post shared the following tweet:

Of course, the Beyhive couldn't let the serious allegations against their fav slide when the shocking news broke on Twitter. They ripped the brother duo apart, saying:

@taeisback132 said:

"They do anything for clout"

@Narcis1796 shared:

"Amazing how Beyoncé is always stealing is anyone surprised this happens again?"

@OscarCa15837513 posted:

"Get her in court then."

@Kingguyo13 replied:

"I miss the old Beyonce. Can't even listen to the new Beyonce."

@ReynoldsLawgirl commented:

"No press is bad press. Renaissance album is a creative genius. But the song by Beyoncé is so creative NOW y’all know this article or claim is a lie just like Kelis was lying. #Renaissance"

@Brandon_Banner also said:

"Make it make sense. You were credited and paid. Give the money back or shut up."

@jdeonx also shared:

"Tell them to go cry about it."

@AshXAsh0 added:

"If they own the song & she sampled it without their permission, they would be able to sue. They said in the article that there’s nothing they can do which leads me to believe they don’t own the copyright to the song, whatever the label does. Unfortunate but hey‍♀️"

Tems acknowledged as songwriter on Beyonce's album

Nigerian singer and BET Awards winner Tems attained another feat on the international scene as she was acknowledged as one of the composers on Beyonce’s album dubbed Renaissance.

This came after the US singer dropped the track lists for her new album, which was scheduled for release on July 29.

Tems was credited on track 10, “Move”. Aside from the Nigerian singer, Nigerian-British producer Richard Olowaranti Mbu Isong (P2J) was also credited on the album.

Source: Briefly.co.za