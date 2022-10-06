A picture of a group of children fawning over Beyoncé left the musician's fans chuffed that she is popular with everyone

The giant pop star is known all over the world, and her beauty is undeniable as some little girls did their best to recreate her looks

Beyoncé was the woman of the moment as some Asian kids tried to resemble her while posing next to a huge advert of the icon

Beyoncé is beloved by all and across age groups. The Single Ladies hitmaker got the admiration of a group of friends who had a photo shoot inspired by Beyoncé's pose.

Beyoncé is one powerful lady who has influence even on some tweens as a group was trying to embody her. Image: Getty Images/Johnny Nunez/Johnny Nunez

Source: UGC

The superstar has a giant ad in Beijing that caught the attention of her young fans. Online superfans of Beyoncé caught wind of the picture and couldn't stop raving about it.

Beyoncé inspires little girls in Beijing

Beyoncé's global influence is proven by one shot of a group of girls mimicking her pose for a billboard in their city. In the shared by one of the singer's , the little girls each have their hands on their jaws to frame their faces, just like Beyoncé did in the ad.

The picture delighted Beyoncé stans. The Beyhive came out in droves to send the kids praises for recognising greatness.

@rihsfm commented:

"Oh, it’s Bey-jing now."

@redLINGAT commented:

"Beyonce is so relevant to all generations."

@NosiphoL__ commented:

"Beyoncé is raising a new generation I stan."

@sexyvillainn commented::

"Sooop this is so cute."

@Luyanda_D__ wrote:

"And that’s why representation matters."

@Bey_alive20 commented:

"They know who motha is."

@ICONlCBYUN wore:

"A global icon."

@brina4sultana

"She is MOTHAAA. I used to imitate her when I was a kid, can't believe kids of 2022 do it too. Aaah so cute."

Source: Briefly.co.za