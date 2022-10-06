A Nigerian lady became angry when touts wanted to stop her from taking pictures in Lagos state, asking for money

The content creator told them she has the right to as a Lagosian and she would not be making any payment to them

Many people who reacted to her video said that she was very brave to have faced the men without any fear

A Nigerian lady was out to make TikTok content in Lagos stated and was surprised when touts came out of nowhere and challenged her.

Behaving like illegal landowners, even when she was standing in a public space, they told her in a video that she must pay before taking any picture.

The lady insisted she would not be giving the tout any money. Photo source: TikTok/@victoria_praise1

Source: UGC

Thugs demanded money from lady

She stood her ground and said "no" despite the fact they were many. The men kept shouting, demanding that she gives them money.

While this was going on, an officer nearby seemed helpless. The lady revealed that she was able to take nice pictures and leave the place for another location without paying anything.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 19,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

EndyMonie said:

"I just watched all your contents and gurrrrrllll you put a lot of work into this craft! Glad you stood your ground! I know soon this would pay off big."

Amikyle said:

"Ur courage is so outstanding, keep up d good work gurl."

Yoma Nwangi said:

"please stay safe dear...lots of hungry lions out dear."

fydofyno said:

"Abule Egba, I remember how I changed it for some boys at the elegushi beach that I must pay before I sit on the floor like uptop sand o."

fk.shot.it said:

"First thing that came to my mind “hope you won’t get harassed” dem no dey waste time."

Jasmine UG said:

"Hope you got the publicity you deserve this is pure hard work and confidence!"

Henry said:

"This is beginning wait 2023 when their oga win they will tell you to pay for air you breathing."

Source: Legit.ng