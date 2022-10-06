Mohbad has finally told his own side of the story, explaining the circumstances that led to him being beaten up by Naira Marley's boys

The young man on Twitter explained that he was treated unfairly because he asked to change his manager

Mohbad also explained that Naira Marley was present when he was assaulted and has been trying to change the narrative

Naira Marley's signee Mohbad has finally said his own side of the story after he initially took to social media to cry out over an attack.

In his Twitter thread, the singer expressed how he has been feeling since the event and how Naira Marley has been lying to cover the truth.

Many react as Mohbad shares his experience with Naira Marley. Photo credit: @iammohbad_/@nairamarley

Naira Marley was fully present

The singer started by pointing out that all he wanted to do was to make music and make enough money to take care of himself and his family.

He continued by saying that the fact that he wanted his manager changed from Naira Marley's brother to another person led to the unfortunate incident.

According to him, he visited Naira's house with two friends to settle the manager issue amicably but they were attacked to the point of checking into a hospital.

Mohbad also made sure to note that Naira Marley coordinated some of the attacks on him, was present when his gang beat him and his friends up and even instructed them from the beginning.

His tweets read:

"The events of the last two days have left indelible scars in my heart.I have always just wanted to create good music and to provide for my family and myself through my music. As an Artiste from the street, I thought the Marlian Family would be a good place for me."

"However, recent events and certain truths have come to light which threaten my peace, health and career. Because of these issues, I informed Naira Marley on the Marlian WhatsApp group chat of my intention to change my manager."

"Naira Marley was fully present throughout this event, and in fact, coordinated some of the attack as he instructed the boys to beat us up. Some of this was captured on video. It is therefore disrespectful for Naira Marley to insinuate that I started the attack because I was intoxicated."

See the tweet below:

Nigerians sympathize with Mohbad

@browniemonsteer:

"We love you MOHBADDDD here for youuuu, fast recovery."

@pelexbaba:

"Bro just leave they’re label, you’re famous already and archived some of your goals in life. The best way is to do it in a peaceful and accessible way, not vawlence, we all love your music we go support you Aje!! @iammohbad_"

@IamAdazzy:

"Naira Marley should do better next time in the events of disagreements. Beating up, or fighting anyone, never solves any problem at hand."

@FemiWest247:

"@iammohbad_ Leave the label, na who dey alive dey sing music o."

Bella Shmurda calls out Naira Marley

On the Mohbad drama, Bella Shmurda made it clear on his Twitter page that a record label should be family to signees and not their enemies.

The singer disclosed that Mohbad was doing very fine on his own without Naira Marley and his record label.

Quite a number of people were surprised that Shmurda went public to drag the Marlian label boss.

Source: Legit.ng