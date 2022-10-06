BBNaija reality stars Groovy and Elozonam have gotten social media users wondering if they have some sort of blood connections

The reality stars posed for a photograph alongside popular author Adaora ‘Lumina’ Mbelu and many couldn’t help but notice their resemblance

Social media users who reacted were quick to ask if the popular celebrities are related in any way

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates Groovy and Elozonam recently met at an event, and they have left netizens wondering if they are related in some way.

Interestingly, the reality stars were joined by popular Nigerian author, Adaora ‘Lumina’ Mbelu, who also appeared to share some level of resemblance with the guys.

Groovy, Elozonam and author share a striking resemblance. Photo: @realitytving

Source: Instagram

All three celebrities came together for a group photo, with Adaora taking her position in between the BBNaija guys.

Check out an image below:

Social media users react

the3kstores said:

"They r probably cousins .. i guess.. the resemblance is a lot.. the difference is just their height."

_biglala_ said:

"They just have long face, that's all."

ajbiodun said:

"Yes.you guys could pass for siblings ."

_milady.__ said:

"Yesss. I've been saying this since Groovy entered the house."

nonhlanhla.madondo said:

"True something fishy Groovy and Elozonam are you twins oh."

trudycleophas said:

"Been saying it since Groovy entered the house.my two favs look alike."

faithchukwuedon said:

"Yes they do ,face structure, skin and even their smile."

micasa_victoria_view_apartment said:

"They do...I have always said it...Eli and groovy look alike ...it’s just that groovy is very tall."

Groovy opens up on moving on from Beauty

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former BBNaija Level-Up housemate, Groovy, got his fans talking when he explained his unimaginable move on game.

The reality star noted that he was able to move on from Beauty almost immediately when she got disqualified because she disrespected him.

Groovy also maintained he planned to keep to himself initially, but he just felt he and Beauty did not have anything concrete.

Nigerians reacted differently to his revelation and the love triangle between Beauty and Phyna in Biggie's house.

Source: Legit.ng