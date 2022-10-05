American TikToker Fanum got a wing so small that he had no choice but to share the sacrilege with his people

Fanum took multiple pictures of the wing next to different items so that people could see just how small it was

Some were shocked, however, most ran with the tiny wing and busted some hilarious jokes in the comments

Aside from getting the wrong order, there is nothing more annoying than getting a small portion when you are starving. American TikToker Fanum got served minute chicken wings and lost his sense of humour.

American TikToker Fanum got a tiny wing that he was not vibing with. Image: Twitter / Fanum

Fast food outlets are taking chances by pushing their prices and skimping portions. So, when Fanum got a wing that was the same size as an earpod, he had to take it to the Twitter streets.

Fanum shared side-by-side pictures of the tiny wing next to a few items, of which one was a bullet. The man was not playing, lol.

“This sh*t right here just p*ssed me off.”

Social media users laugh at the wing and Fanum’s comparisons

Let’s be real, you wouldn’t even taste that wing if you put the whole thing in your mouth. Peeps ran with it, claiming the wing has a ‘good personality, lol.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@Hxncho2k said:

“That wing is perfect size… some might even say a lil too big”

@uncle_ruckus_70 said:

“You ever been so mad you had to take a pic of what made you mad?”

@tmdjlibra said:

“The last pic took me out ”

@BoatofNoah said:

“I think it's funny and probably has a good personality.”

@dacaru said:

