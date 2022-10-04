A video of a beatboxer and singer from Africa has left many people in total awe of his undeniable talent

Twitter user @iam_sEd_i shared the clip of the talented young man doing his thing, in search of who he is

Some recommended that he tried a big talent show to get noticed while others put him in their prayers

The African continent is buzzing with untapped talent. A video showing a young man beatboxing and singing left people howling out of excitement and praying he gets noticed from this.

A video of a young man beatboxing and singing gave many people goosebumps. Image: Twitter / @iam_sEd_i

Source: UGC

Social media has helped some of the biggest names like Justin Bieber get noticed. It just takes one viral video for that big break.

Twitter user @iam_sEd_i shared the clip of the extremely talented beatboxer and singer in awe. He wanted to know who he is because this video gave him shivers.

“Wow. Who’s this guy????”

Social media users scream while watching the fire clip

This is lit! There is no denying that this man has talent, so much so that some even suggested he try out for Americas Got Talent.

Take a look at some of the hype:

@ayesemno said:

“Wooowww.”

@Andrew_Makafui said:

“This isn't even him at his best.”

@nanakwansa said:

“This guy is a talent. Waow, I can't stop watching this video.”

@Hahriyikeh said:

“He should go for America’s Got Talent show.”

@Cigedu said:

“Without instruments, this guy is delivering quality beats like David Guetta. Cool stuff!”

@w0lfb1te said:

“I really want to teach him how to produce and stuff. He can mix his sounds with actual beats and make something interstellar.”

