Now that the BBNaija show is over, the housemates have had time to sit down with the show host Ebuka

Daniella revealed during her session with the media personality that her relationship with Khalid in the house was a genuine one

She also added that things changed when she heard some things in the house, though she didn't disclose them

Another 'ship' that got people talking on social media was the Daniella and Khalid relationship.

The ship, however, did not last long, and during her session with the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the young lady told her side of the story.

Daniella says her relationship with Khalid was real

On what drew her to Khalid, Daniella revealed that they just connected, and the relationship was a proper one for both of them.

After Khalid left the house, Daniella started having doubts, and she revealed to Ebuka that it was because of some of the things she heard in the house.

However, she refused to disclose to Ebuka what she heard, adding that she does not regret anything with Khalid.

Nigerians react to Daniella's video

thembamarhadi:

"I like the fact that she didn't want to talk about things she wasn't comfortable about in the name of an interview."

darlwright77:

"Good interview. But Khalid snubbing her was childish though."

tinagift77:

"Sh!t happens babe. You will be fine, focus on what u went into the house to do."

alicekpaka:

"I'm proud of her, my baby Khalid love you too."

wurie.warra:

"Much love Daniella sweetheart ❤"

_gloria1218:

"I love Daniella."

