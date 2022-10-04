Rihanna stepped out dressed to kill for a cute date with her baby daddy A$AP Rocky on his birthday

The singer who welcomed her baby boy with A$AP looked all kinds of stunning in a sheer black dress

Social media users hailed the Take A Bow hitmaker for flaunting her post-baby weight

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are not letting their baby boy stop them from enjoying cute dates.

The couple who welcomed their first baby in May has been photographed hanging out.

Rihanna serves body goals while out on a date with A$AP Rocky. Image: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The multi-awards-winning singer dropped jaws with a sheer black dress that left little to the imagination. She also served legs with a thigh-high vent.

Social media was awash with mixed reactions from peeps after the stunning snaps of the love birds hit the streets.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Some lauded Rihanna for showing off her post-baby body in the revealing dress, while others dished their thoughts on the outfit.

@Veronic01354734 said"

"My Dad always said never to date a man who walks in front of their woman. How you will protect her walking in Front? She is the Queen you are the King. Wait for her to pass you and walk behind."

@katsuesam noted:

"Don’t wear this stuff if you’re gonna be self conscious. Girl you too old for that nonsense."

@candidcaramel said:

"Why wear a sheer dress and then cover nips?? I thought nips were the new thing on runway and street fashion"

@jess_whatever wrote:

"Girl, if you have to spend the whole evening covering yourself with your hands like that, it’s not a good dress and not worth it…"

@pamypompom commented:

"For context - if you were a sheer dress and then there is a thousand flash lights at the same time the lights will show everything underneath."

Rihanna flaunts post-baby body in a mini leather skirt

Rihanna is a new mom and proud. The singer and businesswoman has been going out and about months after welcoming her baby boy, whose name and snaps are being withheld for now.

The Rehab hitmaker turned heads when she was spotted showing some skin in an all-black ensemble.

The new mom made a leggy display in a leather mini skirt and a matching top. Rihanna completed the look with some bling and an oversized coat.

Source: Briefly.co.za