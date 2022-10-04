Kanye West broke the internet when a pic of the superstar wearing a White Lives Matter hoodie surfaced on social media

The wealthy rapper's stunt rubbed many people up the wrong way including the supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement

The Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker's fans expressed that it's getting hard to defend their fave after the pic trended online

Kanye West is again making headlines for all the wrong reasons. A pic of the US rapper rocking a White Lives Matter hoodie has surfaced on social media.

Kanye West rocked a White Lives Matter hoodie. Image: @kimkardashian

Source: UGC

The billionaire's behaviour has rubbed the Black Lives Matter movement supporters.

RapTV took to Twitter on Monday night, 3 October and posted the pic on their timeline. RapTV captioned the snap:

"Kanye West wearing a White Lives Matter hoodie??"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Some of the superstar's fans tried to defend him by claiming the pic is photo-shopped but another Twitter user posted a different pic of Kanye West rocking the same White Lives Matter hoodie.

The Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker's fans shared that it's really hard to defend their fave after his latest stunt while some shared that they're saddened by his behaviour.

@briantheruller wrote:

"It’s getting real hard to defend bro."

@sikegotya commented:

"He just wants Kim back."

@CauXion_ said:

"Great publicity stunt."

@Double_OD commented:

"Yep okay, he lost me."

@notDaveamicho wrote:

"Being a Ye fan gets harder by the day."

@DaReal2ET said:

"Bro switched sides."

@desirenerds added:

"It’s sad too see."

Kanye West’s Donda Academy officially open

Kanye West proudly took a picture of the first students of Donda Academy, the American rapper is determined to make a difference with his school.

Donda Academy is one of Kanye's projects close to his heart. Kanye West wants to make sure he gives back to his community by starting Donda Academy.

Kanye West shared a snap of the first day at his new school. The school is named after Kanye's late mother, Donda. Kanye West was excited about it.

The picture showed his students dressed in Yeezy from head to toe. The school uniforms' colour is also black, which many fans loved.

Source: Briefly.co.za