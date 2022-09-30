The Woman King actor John Boyega has taken to his timeline to share gorgeous pictures of his family

According to his caption, his family went to support him at the premiere of The Woman King in South Africa

Global netizens are currently flocking to his timeline to react to John'd family pictures that are going viral on Twitter

John Boyega has shared stunning snaps of his family from the premiere of 'The Woman King' in SA. Image: @johnboyega

Source: UGC

John Boyega, the star of The Woman King, has been posting a lot of magnetic pics related to his role in the international film, including ones with co-stars Thuso Mbedu and Siv Ngesi. He did, however, recently share some gorgeous photos of his family.

Taking to Twitter, John shared snaps of his family dazzling in their lavish outfits. According to the caption, John's parents and sister went to South Africa to support him at the premiere of The Woman King.

"When your family comes to support you during your press tour ❤❤❤"

John Boyega shared the following family snaps on Twitter:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Global Netizens gush about John Boyega's family

John Boyega's fans were too taken aback to notice how much the family resembled one another. Others were impressed by the extravagant outfits. They said the following:

@PettyPastry said:

"It was such a pleasure meeting all of you yesterday Your parents are amazing ❤️ Congratulations on the new film!"

@beingullah shared:

"The facial resemblance is so striking."

@MyPassionsPen posted:

"Hi family! The affection y'all have for each other pulses through these pics. So gorgeous "

@miss_alhassan replied:

"His mom did copy and paste twice, leaving the dad out. You have such a beautiful family John "

@Bigagp commented:

"Very nice looking family. Very happy about your success. You definitely deserve it. I’ve seen all the hard work you put into every one of your projects. You are definitely a King!"

@Howardroak also said:

"Your mother is so beautiful, I love her gown ❣️Rest of the family are precious, stay blessed ❣️"

@MaimunaB also shared:

"Aunty went straight to the tailor for a new fit I guarantee "

@somtoochi_ added:

"Your mother is absolutely gorgeous! Omg. "

Thuso Mbedu and John Boyega's 4 gorgeous snaps from The Woman King Mzansi premiere fuel dating rumours

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that Thuso Mbedu and John Boyega, stars of The Woman King, have sparked new dating rumours.

The talented actors who are constantly caught posting loved-up pictures are always a hot topic, especially after John Boyega revealed his ideal woman type, which matched Thuso Mbedu's appearance and personality.

John recently took to Twitter to share stunning photos of himself, Thuso, and Siv Ngesi for the South African premiere of The Woman King, causing yet another frenzy.

Source: Briefly.co.za