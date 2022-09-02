Rapper Kanye West was excited to show that he started his school, Donda Academy, which is now open

Kanye West shared how much he is looking forward to shaping the minds of the future at Donda Academy

The rapper's fans were ecstatic that Kanye West is doing the most to help children in America with their education

Kanye West proudly took a picture of the first students of Donda Academy. American rapper Kanye West is determined to make a difference with his school.

Kanye West was happy to announce that his school Donda Academy had its first day with students. Image: Getty Images / Roy Rochlin/Brad Barket

Donda Academy is one of Kanye's projects close to his heart. Kanye West wants to make sure he gives back to his community by starting Donda Academy.

Kanye West blows fans away with Donda Academy's uniform

Kanye West shared a snap of the first day at his new school. The school is named after Kanye's late mother, Donda. Kanye West is excited about it, as he wrote in the caption:

"The Doves' first day at Donda praise God."

The picture shows his students dressed in Yeezy from head to toe. The school uniforms' colour is also black, which many fans loved.

A few netizens commented that the uniform made the children look like part of a congregation. Many fans showered the rapper with compliments for starting the school.

@vision.sean commented:

"God bless the future of our nation."

@yezyye commented:

"These kids have more drip than 99% of the world."

@daniel.neubecker commented:

"This is some cult."

@wakeupwithlinda

"Instagram was so boring without Ye. Welcome back."

@allwahn commented:

"These kids look cool as hell Shour out Ye for empowering youth Praise God."

@tylertnm commented:

"I’ll attend if that’s the uniform."

