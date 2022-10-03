Nigerian billionaire’s daughter and avid Manchester United fan, DJ Cuppy, recently reacted to her team’s performance online

On social media, she shared photos of herself eating 24 carat gold-plated pounded yam after the football match

According to Cuppy, she was eating the golden pounded yam to cure the headache she got from Manchester United

Nigerian billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy, has got fans talking over her reaction to Manchester United’s big loss to Manchester City.

The celebrity disk jockey and Man U supporter mourned their loss in a special way on her social media pages.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Cuppy shared photos of herself eating a 24 carat gold-plated pounded yam.

DJ Cuppy tries to cure headache from Manchester United by eating 24 carat gold-plated pounded yam. Photos: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

According to the billionaire’s daughter, only the gold plated meal could cure the headache Manchester United had caused her.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She wrote:

“ONLY 24 CARAT GOLD-PLATED POUNDED YAM can HEAL the HEADACHE that Man United is causing me right now ”

See her post below:

Nigerians react as DJ Cuppy mourns Man U’s loss with gold-plated pounded yam

Not long after the billionaire’s daughter shared her post online, it went viral and got Nigerians talking. Some of them were amused that she was eating golden food while others laughed at her reason.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Joanodenu:

"You need am dear, enjoy it to the fullest ."

onome_bae_:

"Wait abeg how do they do golden poundo?"

francis_ukotte:

"rich people don dey eat 24k Gold . some of us never wear am finish. Talkless of use am swallow better soup. God abeg na."

kvng_jurist_:

"Weten too much money dey cause."

spixyspicy:

"I hope it's Sha healthy, make u no go get golden illness "

queenlord22:

"What man u can not do doesn't exist ".

Cuppy reacts to Queen Elizabeth's death

Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire daughter Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, reacted to the death of Queen Elizabeth, who passed away on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96.

Cuppy, in a tribute to the Queen, said she was a woman without a choice but went on to serve her country gracefully. The billionaire daughter also referred to the late monarch as a selfless woman.

In her words:

“The Queen has died. A woman who, without a choice, served her country so gracefully May we all be selfless like her #HerMajesty #RIP.”

Source: Legit.ng