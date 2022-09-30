BBNaija Level Up housemate Sheggz has reacted to the rumours that went viral on social media about him being abusive to his ex-girlfriend

Sheggz in his response said he has dated different amazing women in the past, but he didn’t hear his name in any clip that was shown to him

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, has stirred reactions from fans and followers of the reality show

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up evicted housemate and footballer Sheggz has reacted to the rumours about him abusing his ex-girlfriend.

Sheggz during an interview on Beat FM, reacted to a video made by an influencer BeautybyGbemi, where she stated that he was abusive towards her.

The reality star insisted nobody ever mentioned his name in any video shown to him.

Sheggz admits to knowing BeautyByGbemi

In another interview on Hot FM, Sheggz was asked if he knew BeautyByGbemi and the kind of relationship between them.

The footballer revealed he has dated different ladies in the past as he insisted he didn’t hear his name in any clip. He, however, admitted to knowing who BeautyByGbemi is.

In his words:

“I have dated different amazing women in the past…I didn’t hear my name in any clip that was shown to me…I never said I don’t know the person in question.”

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

peacechisom123:

"this guy is guilty that's why his not coming straight I mean we are not babies here."

bia_nuju:

"He is obviously the one she is talking about ."

jst__tina:

"You didn’t hear your name in any clip that was shown to you and you didn’t see any a clip too? Hmmmmm okay ."

Sheggz speaks on his relationship with Bella

Speaking about how he fell for Bella, Big Sheggz, as he is fondly called, revealed that he was drawn to her because of how real she has been from the first day in the house.

According to him, Bella pulled off her wig even though she was on national TV. It was at that moment he knew there would be more to her, and he got interested.

Sheggz added that he had no idea things would get deep between them, and he would feel much better if people talked about the times he was great towards Bella and point out places he could have done better.

Source: Legit.ng