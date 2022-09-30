A Ghanaian DJ, Williams Adoasi, has sparked reactions online after he shared a hilarious story of how UK-born Nigerian actor John Boyega influenced his Dad's decision about acting

Adoasi revealed in his tweet shared online that his Dad and Boyega's Dad both attended the same Bible school

Adoasi's story was a reaction to a post by John Boyega where he posted photos of himself, his mum, and his Dad during a recent premiere of his new movie

A UK-based Ghanaian disc jockey, Williams Adoasi, has got people talking online after he shared a hilarious story about how his Nigerian-born Hollywood actor John Boyega influenced his Dad's decision to enrol his younger brother into acting school.

Adoasi had revealed that his Dad and John's Dad both attended the same Bible school. However, Williams shared the story of how his Dad saw the car Boyega bought his Dad and later that evening enrolled his younger brother into acting school.

A Ghanaian disc jockey, DJ Adoasi, reveals that his dad and John Boyega's dad attended the same Bible school online. Photos credit: @johnboyega/@WilliamsAdoasi

Source: Instagram

Read Adoasi's story below:

"Fun story. My Dad went to Bible school with John’s Dad. He bumps into him and sees the car his son bought him. That evening he enrolls my little brother into acting school."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See some of the comments about John Boyega's Dad's friend stirred online:

@priscillia_oluchi_:

"Baba oni baba !! Who no like better thing?"

@realmcfish:

"Sharp man ."

@rosythrone:

"I love it though, action speaks louder instead of tapping into someone's blessing."

@nefertiti___0:

"African parents so extra."

@ella_chi__:

Abi since na for acting money dey my son go and act and buy me car ."

@Thia_Sparks:

"The pressure is getting Werser."

John Boyega says he only dates black women: "It's about chemistry"

Meanwhile, Hollywood star John Boyega has opened up on his rules for dating and disclosed that he is only interested in black women.

The 30-year-old Star Wars actor confessed that he is very disciplined when it comes to picking a potential suitor, basing his inspiration on the relationships his parents have.

John admitted that finding love has become more of a priority for him since he turned 30 earlier this year and joked that he was quite the ladies' man in college.

Source: Legit.ng