An old music video of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up housemate Bryann recently surfaced online, and it has sparked reactions amongst netizens

The old clip was shared by ace music video director Unlimited LA who captioned his post noting that Bryann is a very quiet guy

Unlimited LA also revealed that the music video was the BBNaija housemates' first, and it was shot in 2017 for his single, Attention

An old music video of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up star Bryann has gone viral online, sparking reactions amongst netizens.

The BBNaija star's music clip was shared online by popular music video director Unlimited LA who revealed that he shot the video in 2017.

Old music video of BBNaija star Bryann trends online netizens react. Photo credit: @unlimitedla/@bryannonly

Source: Instagram

The videographer also revealed that Attention was Bryann's debut music video.

Bryann, a professional singer and songwriter, has constantly shown while on the BBNaija show that he is an excellent musician.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He has said quite often on the show that he was on the reality TV show to promote and push his music career to the next level.

Watch Bryann's old music video below:

See some of the reactions Bryann's old video sparked online:

@bizzleosikoya:

"This song and video made me a fan of Bryann. Yes, indeed a very quiet guy."

@felixxabang_:

"Na me give you this apartment that year send me something."

@_abula:

"I did this edit in 4 hours ."

@samolado:

"Song go just blow leave artiste."

@iamfozia_1:

"So na this guy get the song ."

@kakasaint7:

"No be Wizkid manager I Dey see for background so?."

@bucknor_blaq:

"So you're telling me Bryann was 17yrs here??? Are you kidding me."

Cubana Chiefpriest gifts fan N500k for voting BBNaija's Bryann shares how others can get the same cash prize

Meanwhile, Legit recalls reporting that Nigerian businessman and celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest recently took his support for Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Bryann to another level.

The celebrity barman shared a video of a BBNaija fan voting for Bryann and told the individual to send her account number to receive a cash gift of N500k.

Cubana Chiefpriest also encouraged more people to vote as he listed the process through which many could also stand a chance of winning N500k.

Source: Legit.ng