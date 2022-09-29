American rapper Usher Raymond was among international acts who performed at the recently concluded Global Citizen Festival in Ghana

Usher made sure to share the stage with some top music stars from the continent and rising star Pheelz was among them

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Usher announced Pheelz as the next performer and social media users had sweet things to say

American rapper Usher Raymond continues to receive accolades from many on social media for making sure to share the Global Citizen Festival stage with top African talents.

The rapper was among international artistes who flew down to perform in Ghana and it was not without sharing the moment with some of Africa’s finest stars.

Usher Raymond invites Pheelz on stage. Photo: @pheelzmrproducer

Source: Instagram

A video making the rounds in the online community captured the moment Usher ushered in Nigeria producer turned music star, Pheelz on stage.

Pheelz went on to perform his hit single, Finesse, and Usher made sure to join him in performing the track.

Check out a video of the music stars below:

Social media users react

mommatrinity3 said:

"Na Usher enjoy the groove pass oo."

ola_smith77 said:

"Usher 2022….show your love for your own ✌️❤️."

gbemiga_og said:

"Since February 5th 2022, finesse has taken over the world. We’re so proud ."

teecee0 said:

"You see this country called Nigeria."

mickeylyric_ said:

"@pheelzmrproducer bros you na giant oo Omo see height standing alone talkless of when you stand close to baba OBO @davido ....... God abegeth ."

jocelyne_nsa said:

"Africa to the world ."

One social media user who reacted to the video wrote:

"Honestly Usher felt that...He can relate to R n B flavor...This is simply the best Afro R n B we have had in a long while since the days of Djinee."

Source: Legit.ng