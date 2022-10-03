Music superstar, Davido, and his third baby mama, Chioma Rowland, got their fans talking when videos of them at a recent event emerged online

The lovebirds attended the singer's cousin, Clark Adeleke's birthday party together and they made heads roll with their lovely gestures together

Davido and Chioma were all over each other at the party and also made funny greeting styles, Nigerians have reacted to their videos

Singer, Davido, and his third baby mama, Chioma Rowland, gave netizens something to be envious of as they chilled together in different videos.

The singer and his chef lover attended Davido's cousin's birthday party, and they shared videos of their fun times on their Instagram stories.

Davido and Chioma party togther. Credit: @davido @chefchi

Source: Instagram

in one of the videos, the two lovers were all around each other as they made some enviable gestures to the camera and also debut a strange handshake.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch one of the videos below:

Nigerians react to Chioma and Davido's videos

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the videos of Davido and Chioma giving lovers vibes at the singer's cousin's birthday party.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Badboi_temi_1:

"Love Dem both together till infinity."

Destiny_sweetlife:

"Online in-laws how market?"

Pe_ace4390:

"These two have started again, choke us with it abeg, we love to see it, celebrity lovers of out time."

Iam_davejay:

"She don tell am make he promise not to high tonight God when."

Badboi_temi_1:

"Davido and Chioma, we will never get tired of una, keep being in love."

Photos of Chioma rocking nightgown inside Davido's mansion hit social media

Legit.ng previously reported that Isreal DMW seemed to be on a mission to let the world know that his boss, Davido, and Chioma Rowland are picking things up again.

Hours after sharing a photo of the two on his IG page, Isreal returned with more Instastory photos of Chioma in Davido’s house.

The mother of one was seen looking comfortable in nightwear, and the photos have since sparked reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng