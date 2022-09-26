Popular actress Anita Joseph has taken to social media to brag about how well endowed and natural she is

After a face-beat, the actress in a video proudly declared that she is prettier than Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj

Someone in the background agreed with Anita and corroborated her claims that her body is natural and not plastic like Nicki's

Anita Joseph is one of the few Nollywood stars who are heavily endowed and do not hesitate to flaunt it.

In a video on her page, the actress, while admiring herself, was told by another lady that she looks like Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj.

Anita quickly pointed out that she is finer than the rapper and she should not be compared with her.

According to the actress, her body is natural, unlike Nicki's, and even though she knows people will attack her, she knows she is right.

While Anita bragged about her body, she also added that she respects Nicki and the fact that she is rich, but in stature and endowment, she is better.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Anita's video

princessbest31:

"Hmmmmm Nicki is beautiful.....check out her videos without makeup."

mikkytina1:

"Everything about that Nicki Minaj is not real honestly u r finer that her, we must appreciate nature"

original_karen_chris:

"No comparison..She no reach"

seyioyedokun:

"U have the audacity to call nicky plastic? Nigerians and hyping themselves "

amaglam_hair:

"Natural versus Synthetic,there’s no comparison na."

betapikinpromo:

"If say it with your full chest was a person!!!!! Bring it on baby looking good as usual

angellamaxwell2021:

"Mother hen you’re too good speaking the truth is one thing "

Anita Joseph and members of May Edochie’s inner circle throw her a surprise birthday bash

It is always a great feeling to have close friends and loved ones around when celebrating different milestones in one's life.

May Edochie witnessed that feeling as she turned a year older. The beautiful first wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie celebrated her birthday, and her close friends and pals were on hand to make sure it was a worthy experience for her.

One of those who solidly threw her weight in support of May is the famous actress Anita Joseph, and she was sighted at the surprise birthday party organised by May's inner circle.

Source: Legit.ng