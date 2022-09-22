Peter and Paul Okoye of Psquare music group shut down London on Wednesday night as part of their 100 cities world tour

Exciting videos from the concert have surfaced online, with one showing the moment veteran singer D’banj joined the twin brothers on stage

Reacting to their impressive performance in London, Peter Okoye said Psquare will be the one to decide their retirement themselves

Nigerian music duo and twin brothers Peter and Paul Okoye of Psquare group are trending on social media over videos from their concert in London on Wednesday, September 21.

Psquare thrilled their fans with some of their hit songs, shutting down London as part of their 100 cities world tour, which commenced in September.

Psquare thrilled their fans in London. Credit: @peterpsquare

An exciting video from the event showed the moment veteran singer D’banj joined the brothers on stage.

After the concert, Peter took to his Twitter handle to brag, saying he and his twin brother will decide when they would retire.

In his words:

“After this our LONDON concert tonight! All I can say is that ONE WITH GOD IS MAJORITY WE *PSQUARE* Will decide our retirement by ourselves!”

See the tweet below:

See videos from the Psquare concert in London below:

See the moment D'banj joined Psquare on stage:

Fans react as Psquare shuts down London

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

roziveni_ng:

"I’m so happy they are back together. One of my favs."

damilare041:

"Crazy, these duo still pulling crowd ."

emmanuel_idowu:

"OG before the IG now THATS a concert I will be at."

weird.dindu_:

"This guys can never fade away."

chinwejoan:

"Brings back memories ❤️❤️❤️."

Psquare announces reunion world tour to 100 cities

It appears 2022 is a year of music tours for many singers in the Nigerian entertainment industry, and veterans Peter and Paul Okoye, better known as Psquare, joined the train.

The twin brothers, in a video, announced their first music tour after settling their differences in November 2021.

Ahead of the tour scheduled to commence in September, Psquare revealed they would be dropping two new songs in the coming days.

Source: Legit.ng