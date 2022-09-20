Nigerian music star Davido has continued to show support for his uncle and Osun state governor-elect Ademola Adeleke

Ahead of his uncle’s swearing in in November, Davido has declared that his uncle will finish his 4 years term and go for another four years if the people like his style

The singer’s statement has been met with mixed reactions, with many of his fans and followers hailing him

Nigerian singer and DMW label boss David Adeleke popularly known as Davido continues to be one of the strong forces behind his uncle and Osun state governor elect Ademola Adeleke.

The singer in recent statement via his Twitter handle has stressed that his uncle would be sworn in come November while adding that he would finish his first term.

Davido says his uncle will finish his 4 years.

Source: Instagram

Davido, however, stressed that if the indigenes of Osun like his uncle’s style of governance then he would go for a second term.

In his words:

“Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke will be sworn in November 27, he will finish his 4 years. if God tarries and the good people of Osun like his style of governance, he will do another 4 years making it a total of 8 years. Don’t let noise of those grappling at straws distract you.”

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ayotunde233:

"Lmao, baba you don turn media aides for uncle Jackson o."

nodelaymakiyu:

"Hope u re there at the sworn time ? I will go there if you will go."

o_iphotography

"The beginning of new change #imole We are lucky."

asosheff:

"I no want hear wotowoto , done and dusted ,Ademola Adeleke he’s already Governor!"

rochicka:

"Let see how it goes."

Davido drags Governor Oyetola, accuses him of spreading lies

Singer David Adeleke aka Davido is determined to follow things down till the end as it regards his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke’s victory in the Osun governorship election.

The singer who has repeatedly called out incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola, in the past came out again with yet another harsh post against the politician.

"You are actually just a bad human being," the Assurance crooner wrote on his Twitter page while tagging the official handle of Oyetola.

Source: Legit.ng