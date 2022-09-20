Actor Mustapha Sholagbade has taken to social media to show off his aged grandmother who still acts like a young lady

At over 100, the movie star revealed that his grandma still rocks wigs, wears heels, and has the energy to chew meat

Sholagbade gushed over his aged grandma as he reminisced on how well she took care of him as a child

Not many people make it to the age of 100, not to talk of going beyond, and when they do, they have no energy to remain agile.

The story is however different for actor Mustapha Sholagbade's grandma who at over 100 still acts like a young woman.

Mustapha Sholagbade gushes over his aged grandma Photo credit: @mustiphasholagbade

Source: Instagram

According to the actor, his aged grandma still wears wigs and high heels, eats meat and does a lot of surprising things for her age.

To back up his claim, the photo the actor shared had his beautiful grandma looking pretty with a black wig on her head.

"My Grandma. So happy to set my eyes on you again. May God be pleased with you I don’t know if to say God should grant you Longlife at 100+. Abi ?? She still dey wear wig , wear high heels, Eat meat do whole lot of things Muniratu Ayoka Sholagbade. (mama Layi) I pray for this grace too. Longlife in good health and wealth. Amin Thank you for all you do when I was a kid. She’s so funny even when she’s mean I always laugh and call me Shamuga (big Teeth) Good to set my eyes on you again. I love you Iya Layi"

See the post below:

Reactions to the actor's post

iamabiodunthomas:

"Long live grandma 150 years loading"

loadbeatzz:

"U are so lucky bro❤️❤️❤️. How i wish my grandma still alive."

_.eunice123:

"Wow❤️❤️….I love her wig and chain"

therealadesoji:

"Awwn grandma ❤️ I pray for Grace to see 100yrs in good health "

ebony_412:

"Grace speaks Allihamudulilai for her beautiful life"

omoyeniomoharuna:

"Awwwww.....she's cute '

