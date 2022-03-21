Popular Nigerian actor, Mustapha Sholagbade, has once again become a father and he shared the good news online

The movie star and his wife welcomed a newborn baby boy in the UK and he posted photos online to celebrate

Mustapha also thanked his wife for the great gift and fans gathered to celebrate the couple on the latest addition to their family

Nollywood actor Mustapha Sholagbade and his wife, have now become parents once again after they welcomed a newborn child.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star shared the great news of him and his wife welcoming a son.

The actor posted a photo of his wife when she was heavily pregnant alongside another photo of him cradling their baby.

Actor Mustapha Sholagbade and wife welcome child. Photos: @mustiphasholagbade

Source: Instagram

Mustapha then accompanied the photos with a thank you note to God as well as to his wife. He praised her for being a strong woman.

The actor wrote:

“Alihamdulillah Robil Alamin. Thank you Allah for another opportunity given to my family.

Thank you my darling wife for adding another handsome king to our family. You are a strong Queen, tears of joy all over me all through.

Thank you for going through this again For us Omo Elle mi Yes it’s a Big Baby Boy”

See his post below:

Fans celebrate with the couple

Mustapha’s good news was widely celebrated on social media by his fans. Read some of their comments below:

Eyinju_eledumare:

“Congratulations. To everyone looking for such miracle. Receive it in Jesus mighty name amen.”

Bigbrokel:

“I receive my own baby miracle too…congratulations to them.”

Olajumoke_omotayo_351:

“Blessed are those Men that appreciate there wives and children.”

Ry.bruno:

“May GOD keep us alive to see our great great grandchildren Amen.”

Nice one.

