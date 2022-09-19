Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid at a show at the Accor Arena, Paris on Saturday, September 16 and it attracted some important international stars

Footballers like PSG stars, Achraf Hakimi and Kylian Mbappe were spotted at the event alongside Popcaan and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

The international celebrities sighted at Wizkid's concert at Accor Arena concert have got Nigerians talking online

Wizkid had a concert to remember at the Paris Accor Arena as he had many important international stars in attendance.

The sold-out concert saw Paris Saint German (PSG) stars Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi showing up among the crowd.

Celebs attend Wizkid's concert. Credit: @ruffyyxx

Source: Instagram

Singer Popcaan alongside former Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, was also sighted at the concert, and some of them chilled with the Made in Lagos crooner after the show.

The number of international celebrities who trooped into the 20,300 capacity Accor Arena for Wizkid's concert in Paris has got many Nigerians hailing their Star Boy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch one of the videos below:

Wizkid and Jack Dorsey met after the concert. Check out their photo below:

Nigerians react to video of stars at Wizkid's show

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of international stars who attended Wizkid's concert in Paris.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

O.g_mekus:

"Wiz is a Proper Crossover success man! International Superstar."

Tinywale:

"Jack know say na BigWiz and FC get Twitter for the whole of African ! BigWiz number 1 ."

Thereal_oluwabukola:

"The Funniest part be say....This guy (Wizkid) no post am."

Iamchiji14:

"This one I don gree, Wizkid is goated."

Dollar_admin:

"The real 001, the one that motivated all the young kids."

___Faithie____:

"Y’all need to stop comparing this dude with some people abeg… Machala is y’all favorite’s favorite! No cap."

Shakur_osha:

"This man chai He doesn’t post or anything and the landlord of Twitter knows him chai Mbappe giroud twitter CEO."

Wizkid's new song is not that impressive

Popular Twitter commenter, Daniel Regha, got social media buzzing when he shared his opinion about Wizkid's latest single, Bad To Me.

Daniel noted that the song is not up to the standard Wizkid has created for himself in the past and urged him to evolve and do better.

He added that at some point in the song, Wizkid sounded like his superstar colleague, Davido, and compared its instrumental to that of Costa Titch.

Source: Legit.ng