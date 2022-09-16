Celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest had some celebrities like Nollywood actor Osita Iheme, and footballer Emmanuel Emenike at his home

Cubana Chiefpriest, who was delighted over this, shared a video from the visit as he said he hosted for dinner

Many of the celebrity barman fans and followers have taken to the comment section to gush over the video

Nigerian celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest recently hosted some popular celebrities at his home, and he was excited about it.

A video shared by Cubana Chiefpriest showed the likes of Nollywood star Osita Iheme also known as Pawpaw, and football star Emmanuel Emenike were among the celebrities who stopped over at the celebrity barman’s house.

Cubana Chiefpriest shares a video of Pawpaw, Emmanuel Emenike, others at his house.

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest also showed off the sumptuous meal they had at his home.

Sharing a video via his Instagram page, Cubana Chiefpriest wrote:

“My Brothers Stopped Over For Dinner Thanks for coming legendaries.”

See the video below:

Fans react as Cubana Chiefpriest hosts celebrities at his home

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

black_goddes001:

"One day me sef go organize dinner for men Dem❤️✌️."

hadheboy:

"See as our pawpaw dope ."

eliadekx:

"Men them,,,see our legendary movie icon don frash."

mcegetwhy_:

"Amazing family ❤️I choke for dis cute love E GET WHY ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

black_goddes001:

"People wey get money ✌️♥️♥️."

bigshawn099:

"See as paw paw fresh like like paw paw ❤️."

iam_djjasper:

"Good people I love them all @cubana_chiefpriest."

evelyn_ebosele:

"This are men with so much doings."

Cubana Chiefpriest gives boy who recorded him on IG N500k

Celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest had a fresh encounter with a young man who filmed him some weeks ago.

Recall Legit.ng reported that the nightlife entrepreneur received backlash in the online community for a disdainful look he shot at the young man who tried to enjoy some fan moment.

Well, it appears the encounter has now made for a significant change in the young man’s life as indicated by a discussion with Chiefpriest.

The flamboyant barman got an IG live video session with the young man and his family members and promised to give him N500k.

