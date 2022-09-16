Popular Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke, took to Instagram to share her thoughts on mental health issues

The movie star reacted to the viral video of a 12-year-old boy who invaded his mother's house and destroyed plenty of household devices

Chacha appealed to the boy's parents, saying he's sick and needs quick attention because she has been in his shoes in the past

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ace actress Chacha Eke got social media buzzing when she shared a video to talk about her experience with mental health.

The actress reacted to the video of a young boy who destroyed the household properties of his parents because his mother seized his phone.

Chacha Eke reveals she has battled mental health. Credit: @chachaekefaani

Source: Instagram

Chacha noted that she hoped the mother of the 12-year-old boy will see the video so she could know that her son is battling with mental imbalance.

She noted that she got to know this because she has also been in that boy's shoes in the past.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to her:

"Your boy is sick he is mentally unstable, I know because I recognise myself in your son through his actions, I have wrecked household properties.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Chacha Eke's post

Social media users have reacted differently to Chacha Eke's comments about mental health.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Peggyovire:

"Everyone needs to be enlightened."

Debra_legalexperts:

"I love your honesty on the issue."

Emilian_andrew:

"I already said it.. he’s a special needs kid.. he needs to be assessed and managed by the right professionals."

Lovethrichard71:

"Make they used beating correct he brain first before they carry am go were they one go."

Chacha Eke’s estranged husband Austin Faani breaks silence

After his actress wife, Chacha Eke, announced that they have gone their separate ways due to allegations of domestic violence, the husband, Austin Faani, decided to speak up.

Austin took to his Instagram page to address the situation but didn't divulge much information about their split as he maintained his stand.

The father of four, in the post, made it known that he is not a violent person and he has never raised his hands on a woman.

Source: Legit.ng