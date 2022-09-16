Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, was recently shown great love by a fan who got a tattoo to appreciate her

Taking to social media, the movie star shared photos and videos of the fan who got a tattoo of her name and face on his arm

Etiko revealed that the fan also traveled all the way from Port Harcourt to Asaba to meet her as she thanked him

Popular Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, is the latest celebrity whose fan showed love with a tattoo.

Taking to her social media page, the movie star posted photos of the fan, Pop Wizy, who inked her name and face on his arm.

In the fan’s post, he gushed over the actress and noted that nobody can stop the love he has for her.

Man gets tattoo of Destiny Etiko's name and face on his arm. Photos: @destinyetiko, @pop_wizyy

Etiko reacted and wrote:

“Thanks for the love dear ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ a tattoo ”

See the snaps below:

In another post that was shared on the fan’s page, he finally got to meet the actress after traveling from Port Harcourt to Asaba.

He then displayed the ink of the actress’ face and name on his arm as she expressed surprise at the show of love.

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Destiny Etiko’s fan gets tattoo to honor her

Fans getting tattoos of their celebrities seemed to be a fading trend but this young man proved that it was still a thing. Netizens however, did not seem so pleased by it. Read some of their comments below:

Kiki_jay101:

“Ur future wife no go ever forgive u wait and see.”

Realsheila_chimdimma:

“Una don start again .”

Tehmiwelth:

“Dis is a bad investment,, nah thank u, u collect Welldone.”

Kelvin_edum:

“This dude will be pissed off with himself when he finally wakes up.”

Della.ville:

“The power of nyansh .”

Chychakas:

“ Someone's serious boyfriend and future husband .”

Captaingreat:

“‍♂️ your parents must be very proud of you .”

Sandraije_:

“ment or malaria??”

to___funmi:

“Wahala this one go get gf oo.”

chidinma_love_:

“how would the girlfriend feel now”

kswissluxuryhair:

“Una go just tattoo strangers name for body leaving una mama name behind nawa oo who raised this children.”

rhukieee:

“Una carry this nonsense enter September???”

Hmm.

Destiny Etiko surprises mother with car on birthday

Destiny Etiko's birthday gift to her dear mother was a huge one, and her fans and colleagues commended her.

Taking to her Instagram page, Destiny made a video of the moment her mum sighted her new car, a Toyota Venza.

The actress' sibling covered their mother's eyes as he led her outside while Destiny gave her vague details of what she was going to see.

