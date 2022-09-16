Popular British singer, Ed Sheeran, has caused a buzz on Nigerian Twitter over his new photo on the app

The music star had a photo posted of him wearing simple clothes and a Nigerian man tackled him on his outfit

Sheeran was asked what exactly he uses his money for as others also wondered about his simple look despite his wealth

Popular British singer, Ed Sheeran, recently became a topic for Nigerians on social media over his new photo.

On the music star’s official Twitter page, a photo of him was posted wearing simple clothes and smiling for the camera.

Many Nigerians did not understand why any celebrity would dress so simply considering that the ginger-haired singer is actually rich and famous.

Ed Sheeran's simple clothes causes buzz on social media. Photos: @edhq

Source: Instagram

A Nigerian man identified as Kayode then went ahead to ask Sheeran what exactly he does with his money. Not stopping there, he added that the singer should at least get a haircut.

He wrote:

“Wetin you dey use all your money do exactly?”

“At least get nice haircut . Ewo ni weyrey gan .”

See the tweets below:

Other netizens react to Ed Sheeran’s photo

A number of Nigerians and other netizens on Twitter also shared their thoughts on Sheeran’s photo. Read some of them below:

OGB wrote:

“Why you dey dress like tech boys ?”

Rhodes had this to say:

“If hush puppi dey dress like u, en matter for no cast”

Mbah tweeted:

“You no go know say werey get millions for account”

Amaka compared the singer to Nigerian men:

“Cute, rich, humble and I'm sure he doesn't cheat.. What a Nigerian man can not offer, shame shame shame.”

Morris Baker tweeted:

“You dey always make me think say I get money pass You dawg.”

This tweep wrote:

“Someone said he dress like a maths teacher ”

Sheddy King tweeted:

“This egbon dey always dress like tech bros for gbagada”

This user charged Nigerian celebs to do better:

“Look at how simple he looks, your favs appears on tats and hard drvgs. Nigeria artist need to do better.”

Baby Xee tweeted:

“The only thing that annoys me is that your hair. Can't you make it look good?”

Interesting.

Fireboy bursts into tears after performing with Ed Sheeran at Wembley Stadium

Popular Nigerian singer, Fireboy, recently had an unforgettable moment in his music career when he performed at the Wembley Stadium.

The YBNL star performed on the iconic stage with British singer, Ed Sheeran, at the stadium in the UK and it had an effect on him. They performed their music collaboration, Peru remix.

Later, Fireboy was seen breaking down in tears backstage as the performance and what it meant in his career moved him.

Source: Legit.ng