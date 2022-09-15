Popular Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Adichie, got her fans and followers gushing when she shared a never seen before photo of herself on Instagram

The beautiful writer took her followers down memory lane as she shared a lovely throwback photo of herself when she was just 16

Chimamanda shared the photo to celebrate her 45th birthday, and Nigerians have showered her with lovely messages on her special day

Nigerian celebrity author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is celebrating her 45th birthday today, September 15, 2022, and she is marking the day in a remarkable way.'

She ditched the idea of celebrating with new flawless photos and decided to go return to the days of her sweet 16 birthday celebration.

Chimamanda Adichie shares throwback photo. Credit: @chimamanda_adichie

Source: Instagram

Chimamanda shared a throwback photo of herself during her 16th birthday party, and she looked so pretty, calm and innocent to celebrate this year's birthday.

The awards-winner writer noted that the 16th birthday party happened in Nsukka.

She captioned the photo as:

"On this day, 29 years ago, my sixteenth birthday party in Nsukka."

Check out the photo below:

Nigerians celebrate Chimamanda

Social media users across the country have trooped to the comments section of Chimamanda Adichie's throwback picture post to shower her with lovely words on her birthday.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Poetbyimpulse:

"Not Chimamanda giving us maths homework on her birthday."

Shalomm_m:

"Happy birthday Queen ❤️I've never quite been able to put to words the things your stories do to me."

Orthofuntee:

"Lmao. It’s that Ajase whole bowl for me. Happy birthday CNA."

Ozofuonline:

"Happy Birthday CNA. Your books have literally changed my life. Plus it's so cool that we're one day apart in birthdays. You deserve so much love and joy. ❤️"

d=Duruemglory2:

"Happy birthday my queen, May all of the beauty you have shared with the world continue to inspire people.:

