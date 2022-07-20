Celebrated Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie has thrown her weight behind Peter Obi of the Labour Party ahead of the 2023 election

Adichie, in a lengthy birthday message to Obi, shared some of her personal experiences with the presidential candidate

The author declared she can’t wait to proudly cast her votes in 2023, leaving many of her fans and followers gushing

Popular Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie joined many Nigerians to celebrate Peter Obi of the Labour Party as he clocked 61 on Tuesday, July 19.

In a lengthy post she shared on her verified Facebook,

Chimamanda Adichie declares supports for Peter Obi. Credit: @chimamandaadichie

Source: Instagram

“I will never forget your kindness to my beloved parents. Thank you for the respect you showed them, for your many visits to Abba, where you gave to Daddy and Mummy the most precious gifts: your time and your attention. Thank you for walking this still-unbearable journey of grief with my siblings and me. I remember how you regaled Daddy and Mummy with your stories until we started joking about your obsession with the “GDP of Malaysia.” But your obsession spoke of hope: your hope for Nigeria, your belief in what Nigeria could be. A belief that has always been practical, grounded in numbers and in reality," Adichie wrote in part.

Adichie support Peter Obi

Adichie shared her relationship with Obi and why she considered him a worthy presidential candidate.

Ahead of the 2023 election, Adichie has joined the number of celebrities that have thrown their weight behind Peter Obi’s presidential ambition.

She stressed that she can’t wait to vote with pride for the Labour Party candidate in 2023.

In her words:

“I cannot wait for February 25, 2023, when I, with personal pride in you and with hope for what Nigeria can become, will cast my vote for you and your running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.”

Peter Okoye celebrates Peter Obi at 61

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye of Psquare joined many Nigerians to celebrate Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), as he clocks 61 on Tuesday, July 19.

In his birthday message, Peter, a big supporter of the LP candidate, said Obi brought happiness to his followers.

In his words:

"Happy birthday @PeterObi As you celebrate another year, remember how much happiness you bring to everyone around you! Most especially we the OBIdient Nigeria."

