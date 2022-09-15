Black Sherif has achieved yet another milestone in his career, hitting 100 million streams on the music streaming site Boomplay

Adding to his accolades, the Second Sermon singer becomes the first Ghanaian artist to join the Boomplay Golden Club

His achievement comes a month after his recent single, Kwaku The Traveller, surpassed 50 Million streams on the platform

Black Sherif keeps setting and breaking records. After being nominated in the Best International Flow category at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, Blacko has another reason to celebrate.

The Ghanaian rapper, born Mohammed Ismail Sheriff, has become the first Ghanaian to join the Boomplay Golden Club. This achievement means the Kweku The Traveller crooner has amassed over 100 million streams on the music platform.

Boomplay Ghana broke the news on social media after sharing a picture of the rapper receiving his Golden Plaque. The post read;

It’s raining accolades on Blacko! This time it's black & gold! Congratulations to @blacksherif_ on being the first Ghanaian to join the #BoomplayGoldenClub and receiving his Golden plaque!

Reacting to his achievement, Black Sherif said;

Reaching 100 million streams on Boomplay and being the first Ghanaian artist to achieve this on the streaming platform is a big deal to me.

Black Sherif joins the likes of Rema, Fireboy DML, Davido, Simi, Wizkid, and Burna Boy, who are already Boomplay's Golden Club members.

Congratulations Pour In For Black Sherif

Black Sherif's manager drags him to court

The current reigning young Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, was in trouble following being dragged to court by his manager.

Known in private life as Mohammed Ismail Shariff, the musician has been served a writ signed on April 11, 2022, to appear in court within 8 years, otherwise, the court would take action without any further notice to him.

The court has also placed an injunction on Black Sherif, that stops him from performing at events. According to the writ, all proceeds from online streaming, and others, should be with the manager.

Source: YEN.com.gh