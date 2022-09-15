Veteran Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Chattah, caused a stir on social media after he shared his position on polygamy

The conversation started after fellow celeb Femi Adebayo asked why kids always love their mothers more and neglect their dads

According to Chattah, he believes that a man should have more than one wife so that they will all compete for his love

Veteran Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Chattah, has stirred mixed reactions over the reason he gave for men to have more than one wife.

It all started when fellow actor, Femi Adebayo, shared a video online where he wondered about how men are neglected in their homes by their wives once they start having kids because the attention shifts to them.

He also added that these kids later grow up and love their mothers more despite it being the man who takes 75% of the responsibilities in the home. According to him, life is not balanced or fair to men.

Actor Ibrahim Chattah advises men to marry more than one wife so that they will compete for his love. Photos: @femiadebayosalami

Not stopping there, Adebayo went ahead to give Ibrahim Chattah the floor to air his opinion.

Ibrahim Chattah supports polygamy, gives reason

The second actor noted that there are even some men who take 100% responsibility for the home, but it doesn’t mean his children or wife would love him more.

Chattah then went ahead to speak on Islam and the idea of polygamy that allows a man to marry up to four wives if he can care for them equally.

According to him, he is of the opinion that a man should have more than one wife. He then went ahead to give an interesting reason behind his stance.

Chattah noted that if a man wants to really enjoy his life and doesn’t want to grow old and start running errands or become useless, it is better for him to be polygamous so that all the wives would be competing for his love and attention.

See the video below:

Ibrahim Chattah’s reason for preferring polygamy stirs mixed reactions from celebs and fans

As expected, the actor’s controversial view on a touchy subject for most women, polygamy, caused a lot of buzz on social media. Read what some of them had to say below:

Abimbola_r_azeez:

“E ko wi re rara... Na lie Mr. Ibrahim, the man will never enjoy his life oooo, by the time the women deal with him, he will not even remember to carry plate to go and buy food... Ask Mr. Femi wetin his eyes see from Mariam and others.”

Daplus2013:

“Kids are not foolish, they can tell which of the parents makes more sacrifices and share the love accordingly unless there is a deliberate attempt by one partner to brainwash the children against the other. Polygamy is almost impracticable in the 21st century if you are serious about escaping generational poverty.”

Dehaven_cleaningservices:

“Walahi you both are absolutely right!!”

Smitholawale120:

“Bros Femi.... Even you love your Mummy passI am not jealous if my children love their mummy more...I will be angry if they don't Cos Me too don't joke with mum.. She remain my No.1.”

Omojadesolas:

“The fact is children are more attracted to who is more visible and present in their lives, if you check men who are physically present in their children's lives, they are loved by those children.”

Phantom_madiba:

“#justice4men# .”

Mamadeestore:

“Mothers make a lot of sacrifices.”

_lanleriyke:

“Hummmmmm!!! Every man love their mother pass their wives, so if your children love their mother abegi accept your fate sir.”

Airnyorlar:

“And Wetin uncle chatta talk vex me sha make person still Dey marry more than 1,2 wives in this age and time... The man is digging his own grave and messing up he is messing up his children’s future.. more than two wives kwa? What did uncle Femi ask what is he saying? U see that plate u go still carry am.. u go Dey trust woman with your old age.. Shior…”

