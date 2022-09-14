Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has once again been celebrated for bringing her fashion a-game to an event

The movie star wowed many with her outfit at The Woman King movie premiere as she eventually won the best dressed award

Taking to social media, Iyabo celebrated her win by thanking her designer, photographer and the rest of her glam team

Much loved Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has continued to get fans talking over her outfit at The Woman King movie premiere.

The premiere took place on September 11, 2022, and the movie star made sure to leave people’s jaws on the floor with her outfit.

All the effort later proved to be worth it after she was recognised by the organisers as the best dressed celeb at the event.

Iyabo Ojo wins best dressed at The Woman King movie premiere. Photos: @iyaboojofespris

Iyabo Ojo expresses gratitude

Taking to her social media page, Iyabo Ojo celebrated her win by also acknowledging her glam team.

According to the mother of two, her look on that night was a collective effort and what is worth doing is worth doing properly.

Not stopping there, Iyabo gave special thanks to her designer, Toyin Lawani and called her the king of fashion.

The actress also celebrated Lawani’s husband and photographer, Segun Wealth. Her makeup artist and hairstylist were also not left out.

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate with Iyabo Ojo for winning best dressed award at The Woman King premiere

Read some of the comments from netizens below:

Officialblessingceo:

"If you no win am we 4 burst bottle. You did not just dress you gave us a show."

Officiallizdasilva:

"You definitely killed the look darling ,well deserved "

bolatito___:

"YOU DON'T JUST DRESS,YOU GAVE US THE WHOLE SHOWYOUR ATTITUDE IS EVERYTHING YOU BRING IN YOUR A GAME IF E EASY RUN HAM CUS MEHN YOU DID EXCELLENTLY WELL CONGRATULATIONS MUMMY #kinginwomanbody."

Official_jacksonjoy:

"If you no win, I for fight them personally well deserved."

Zai_narb_:

"Well deserved mama and to our ever amazing KOF doing her best at what she loves most ."

Iyabo Ojo arrives at movie premiere on horseback

Iyabo Ojo and celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani aka Tiannah make an excellent team when it comes to themed events.

The actress wowed many with her amazing warrior outfit and other breathtaking details to The Woman King premiere.

The actress arrived at the venue of the event on horse back in a gold and black dress with shoulder armours and fur sleeves.

