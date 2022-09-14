Grammy winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has finally kept true to his promise and released a new song

On September 14, 2022, the Star Boy, dropped the track titled Bad To Me and it became a trending topic online

Wizkid’s new song caused a massive stir on social media as Nigerians shared their mixed reactions to it

Much loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has become a trending topic on social media over his new song, Bad To Me.

On September 14, 2022, the Grammy winning artiste kept to his promise and dropped the track on streaming platforms.

As expected, the song caused a major buzz on social media as people shared their thoughts on it.

Wizkid drops new track Bad to Me. Photos: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

While some people took to Twitter and Instagram platforms to call it the ‘best thing after fried rice’, others were quick to bash the track as they noted that it was an Amapiano fail from Wizkid seeing as he infused the South African sound in the track.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media react to Wizkid’s new song Bad To Me

Read what some netizens had to say about Wizkid’s Bad To Me below:

Ceo_vs77:

" FR that song na minus .. no offense ooh."

Kingwoman__:

"One thing about FC? Make wizkid drop “Air” them go still hype and chop am like that like Artist like stan!"

Drealhayjay:

"I be 30bg buh make we talk true at times nah, the song enter dieon repeat since ."

David_wach:

"Anytime e reach wizkid turn people Dey always get talk.. regardless of anything that jam is Hard STARBOY FOR LIFE❤️"

House_of_david_fashionstore:

"BigWiz music is not for everyone….Just for few Intelligent people!"

Henry___koker:

"Make who na talk truth na the song nor enter "

yomicash1_:

"Smhworst song everforget say I be Davido fan but when we see truth we go talkargue with your keyboard"

Interesting.

Wizkid sprays friend 'loud' instead of money for hailing him in rare playful video

Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, was recently spotted showing great love to a friend by spraying him ‘loud’.

The Grammy-winning artiste has been known to be somewhat aloof on social media and it surprised many after a rare video of him playing and having fun went viral.

In the video, Wizkid was seen in a music studio with a friend who proceeded to hail him continuously.

In response to the hailing, the music star reached for his purse, and instead of money, he brought out ‘loud’ to spray his friend.

Source: Legit.ng