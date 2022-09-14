Nigerian music superstar, Ibrahim Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has officially released his long-awaited first song in a long time

The singer and some of his friends went on Instagram live to announce the premiere of the song titled Bad To Me as they vibed to the new jam in the fun video

Fans joined the live session to drop interesting comments and expressed their excitement about the song's premiere

Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid has been starving his teeming fans after not releasing a song for a long time.

The singer ended the drought as he went on Instagram live to announce his latest song Bad To Me as they were heard singing along to the lovely sound of the new music.

Wizkid premieres new song. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Bad To Me is Wizkid's fist single of the year 2022 and fans who joined the Instagram live session dropped interesting comments about it as they look forward to him releasing more songs.

Watch a part of Wizkid Instagram live session to announce the release of Bad To Me below:

Nigerians react to Wizkid's video

Social media users across the country have expressed their joy about Wizkid releasing a new song, and some of them dropped interesting comments.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Badboy_little_feet:

"If you love MACHALA let’s gather here."

Vogueby_ad:

"Finally una Popsie don drop! The real 001, hear jam na, the wait actually worth the wait, you can’t tell me otherwise. Big Wiz to the world. I love this come and be Bad to me na."

Streetbarh:

"When Machala releases a song just know say I no dey listen to anything again. Baba go live to premiere him song ni tsha, make your fave do am if e easy."

mystic__curves:

I foh pieces for this. Who dey number 1 before. Oya your time is up, the real owner is back. Machala the king."

