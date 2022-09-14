Former R&B singer turn preacher Soul E has revealed in a recent post that mothers-in-law sponsor most problems in relationships and marriages today

Soul E, in his latest virtual preaching, advises young ladies to run for their dear life if they're in a relationship with a man whose mother-in-law doesn't like them

The former singer's statement had sparked a significant conversation online, with many kicking against his opinion while some conceded to it

Famous former singer turn preacher, Emmanuel Okosi, better known as Soul E, recently sparked a significant conversation online after he opined that mothers-in-law and sisters-in-law sponsor most problems in relationships and marriages.

Pastor Soul E shared on his social media platform, advising women never to marry a man whose family do not love them.

Popular former R&B singer Soul E advises young ladies about marriage and why most fail. Photo credit: @soulebaba

Source: Instagram

The singer said in his viral video that family members' interference causes most problems in marriages and relationships. He noted that mother-inlaws and sister-inlaws especially are mostly to blame.

See Soul E's post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Read some of the reactions the video stirred online:

@bold_beautiful_and_opinionated:

"Many want their sons or/and brothers to have children but dem no wan make dem get wife for house."

@vv_348:

"Especially if the man is the breadwinner of the home or first son. hmmmmmm."

@rukayat.iyanda.311:

"Come and ask Wetin my eye see I’m a living witness, only me can relate."

@quirkeccentric:

"Everything still points to the Mothers who raised weak Sons and Manipulate Daughters. All these always happens when they feel entitled to the Son/Brother. Forgetting the fact that they are also Female."

@idarahonesty_e:

"True ooo. Forget mother in-laws cuz na old age fit dey disturb them small small…you see evil sister In-laws? They caused lots of havoc in marriages."

@dameastra:

"As much as what he is saying is valid.. The biggest punch line is to never marry a mummy’s boy. You try it, you go suffer am. Men are protective generally, you marry a good man, his immediate family will come first."

"We need to discuss custody of twins, business interests": JJC Parts Ways With Funke Akindele After 6 Years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting After months of rumours and speculations, Nigerian musician Rasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz, had announced the end of his marriage to Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello.

JJC made an official announcement on his official Instagram page on Thursday, June 30, while admitting that the last two years have been difficult for their family and things are beyond repair.

According to the Omo Ghetto filmmaker, he moved out of their Amen Estate home three months ago at his wife's insistence.

Source: Legit.ng