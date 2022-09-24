Former BBNaija star, Erica Nlewedim, publicly declared her intentions to be active and vote in the 2023 general elections

She vowed not to stay away from it and pick a candidate going into the elections and some Nigerians have been criticising her over the statement

The reality star took to Instagram to reply the critics who feel she might have been paid and vowed to confront them heavily

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Erica Nlewedim, took to social media to call on her celebrity colleagues to be involved in the upcoming 2023 general elections.

She noted that celebs have been criticised in the past for staying away from politics, but they are always made scapegoats as things get worse.

Erica speaks tough ahead of 2023 elections. Credit: @ericanlewedim

Source: Instagram

The reality vowed not to sit on the fence this time and noted that she will pick her preferred candidate in due course.

Check out her post below:

Her tweet seemed to have made some social media users come for her with insults and she took to her Instagram story channel to reply them.

Erica referred to the people as nonentities and declared that she doesn't have a candidate yet and no one paid her to support them.

She promised to make her candidate decision after watching debates and vowed to finish the self-esteem of anyone who come for her over the issue.

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to Erica's posts about the 2023 election

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Erica's rant to critics of her decision to be active in politics.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Dr.chubbygideon:

"But why do people always feel bad when they say VOTE WISELY. Once you say vote wisely Atiku and Tinubu supporters will come fighting . Shey I mention Peter Obi?

Ray_sarz00:

"You dey support Obi abi you no dey support am?"

Pweedyzeeza:

"Lol you go tire babe, they will drag you big time, Twitter is not your mate."

Specialgoziee:

"E be like dey done give this one small something cause people that support Peter obi don't get trolled."

Tacha vows to be actively involved in campaigns

Former BBNaija star, Tacha Akide, is not mincing words as she sent a powerful message to her numerous fans from the hospital bed ahead of the 2023 elections.

The reality star asked Nigerians not to sit on the fence as they all have big roles to play in order not to vote for bad leaders.

Tacha also vowed to be involved in the elections from local government to the presidential level and will drag anyone who comes for her.

