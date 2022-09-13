The estranged wife of popular Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu, Maureen Esisi, got her followers talking when she shared a video on her Instagram page

Maureen shared a video with former BBNaija star, Prince, partying with her on her birthday, and she professed her love for him

The beautiful fashion guru referred to Prince as her hubby and Nigerians can't stop talking about them

Maureen Esisi has either moved on from her estranged husband and actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu, or she is just teasing her followers.

The ex-wife of the Nollywood actor recently celebrated her birthday and shared a video on her verified Instagram page to stir massive reactions on social media.

In the video, Maureen and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Prince, were seen having the fun of their lives, and she referred to him as her hubby.

Maureen's video has got many fans talking online, she captioned it as:

"I and Hubby just having a Good time on my Birthday... .I love my Prince."

Nigerians react to Maureen's post

Social media users across the country have trooped to the comments section of Maureen's post to drop mixed reactions about her video with Prince.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Nonso_cecil:

"Red mama anywhere you carry me go I will follow you."

Flavour_bee02:

"And we love you too mama RED."

Oneandonlytomi:

"Is this playing? Omolomo say he no dey chop kiss."

Porshe_quin:

"Red don dey carry us go where we no know o you deserve to be happy baby girl."

Djkrazimax:

"She said give me kiss he said No. He looks shy sef then she said oya peck..as baba wan peck she bring mouth baba run."

Vaughan.anuoluwapo.5:

"Hubby Bawo, make I mind my business jare Prince go reach all of us."

Blossom Chukwujekwu's white wedding to new wife

Two years after his failed marriage to Maureen Esisi, Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu found love again and married a woman named Winifred Akhuemokan.

The Nollywood actor and Winifred exchanged marital vows in front of family members and close friends in a beautiful white wedding ceremony officiated by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

This is coming weeks after Legit.ng reported that the actor and his wife gathered their loved ones together for a lovely traditional wedding ceremony.

