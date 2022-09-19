Ace Ghanaian socialite, Shatta Bandle, has gotten married, and it was all bliss and joy at his wedding ceremony as he was showered with money on the occasion

The socialite surprised many people days ago when he announced that he had been blessed with a child

Shatta Bandle has married the mother of his child, and videos from the wedding ceremony stirred interesting reactions on social media

Popular Ghanaian socialite, Shatta Bandle, a few days ago, rocked the internet as photos of his newborn baby went viral.

Shatta Bandle, who is the latest father in town, has wedded the mother of his beautiful child. Over the weekend, videos of their marriage ceremony went viral on social media.

One particular video caught the attention of many as Bandle and his beautiful wife were sprayed with bundles of cash.

Shatta Bandle was all smiles as he sat next to his gorgeous bride. Money rained on the pair, and the large crowd who looked on cheered in glee.

The videos of the beautiful ceremony trended for hours as folks expressed mixed reactions to the wedding ceremony.

I love women pass money: Shatta Bandle says

Ghanaian personality, Shatta Bandle is known for his interesting antics on social media.

The self-acclaimed billionaire spoke on his love for women.

Bandle declared that despite loving money so much, he loves women more. The statement stirred massive reactions online.

Shatta Bandle reportedly welcomes baby boy

Legit.ng previously reported that Ghanaian music promoter Shatta Bandle reported welcomed a healthy baby boy.

The self-proclaimed billionaire posed with the bouncing child in the cute picture in a post on social media.

Internet users trooped the comments section to congratulate and wish Shatta Bandle well as he added another member to his family

