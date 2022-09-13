Popular Nigerian socialite, Caroline Danjuma, caused a stir online after she and her kids joined a pepper-eating challenge

Taking to her official Instagram page, the former actress posted a video of herself with her kids eating raw red bell peppers aka ‘atarodo’

Caroline’s daughter, Elizabeth, was not having it as she continued to scream before running off, but her son did not seem to feel the heat from the pepper

Popular Nigerian socialite, Caroline Danjuma and her kids left many fans rolling with laughter after they joined a pepper eating challenge.

On her official Instagram page, the former actress shared a video of herself with her son and daughter trying to eat raw red bell peppers.

Caroline’s daughter, Elizabeth, was seen screaming hard and rushing a glass of milk after feeling the heat from the pepper. The little girl eventually ran off camera and could still be heard screaming in the background. Her reaction left her mother and brother laughing.

Actress Caroline Danjuma and kids do raw pepper eating challenge. Photos: @carolynahutchings

Source: Instagram

The socialite’s son, on the other hand, did not seem to feel the heat from the pepper at all and noted that it was just like eating normal pepper.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Caroline did not seem to feel the heat as much as her daughter, but she also drank a glass of milk to neutralize the effect of the pepper.

See the funny video below:

Nigerians react to video of Caroline and her kids eating raw pepper

The video of their social media challenge sparked a series of funny comments. Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

_Blacklover101:

“Is queen Elisabeth wailing for me .”

Shinelnwankwor:

“Check on Elizabeth pls.”

Chella_adah:

“Whys your daughter so dramatic.”

Libertyglowskincare:

“That boy has Yoruba blood ”

_seventh_day:

“Lizzy is dramatic and I love it.”

Call_me_suwa:

“This small aunty is too dramatic sorry my angel.”

Bomalicious_:

“Lmao it’s how he is acting so normal for me.”

Bambillionz:

“Queen Eliza wetin happen.”

Interesting.

I named my daughter after Queen Elizabeth - Caroline Hutchings says

The popular Nigerian socialite and former actress caused a buzz after mourning the late Queen Elizabeth.

The British monarch passed on on the afternoon of September 8, 2022, and it caused shockwaves around the world.

A number of people took to social media to mourn her death, including Carolin,e who penned down a touching eulogy.

On her official Instagram page, the socialite posted a photo of the late queen and accompanied it with a caption where she noted that her daughter was named after the British monarch.

Source: Legit.ng