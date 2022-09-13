Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has caused a frenzy on social media over his photo with basketball star, Precious Achiuwa

In the photo which has gone viral, the music star was seen looking very short as he stood beside the sportsman

The trending photo sparked a series of funny reactions on social media as fans dropped interesting comments

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has once again got fans talking on social media, but this time over a photo of himself with basketball star, Precious Achiuwa.

A photo made the rounds of the Electricity crooner with the Nigerian basketball player, and the difference in their height was very apparent.

In the snap, the singer looked very short beside the sportsman and some fans even called them David and Goliath.

Fans react to photo showing Davido's height beside basketball star Precious. Photos @precious, @davido

Source: Instagram

The photo which was posted on Precious’ official Instagram page sparked a series of funny reactions online. See the snap below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Nigerians react to photo of Davido with Precious

Read what some netizens had to say about the funny photo below:

Tooxclusive_com:

“David and Goliath ”

i_am_nomski_:

“Wait he stand on top something?”

Crownleke17:

“From DaVido story to come see if you truly tall like that haha .”

its_akanji:

“Why do David like this?”

Chukwuma_esq:

“Odogwu link up”

Bunmiamara:

“Wow! This link up mad ohh.”

Nice one.

Davido imitates makeup bloggers in funny video

Davido recently left many fans amused after he put his funny side on display on social media.

In a video making the rounds online, the music star was seen imitating makeup artists and how they act in YouTube videos.

The video, which was captured by his lawyer and friend, Bobo Ajudua, showed Davido sitting in a makeup artist’s chair and mimicking them.

The singer carried different products and displayed them for the camera the way makeup bloggers have been known to do and it left the onlookers laughing.

Bobo noted in his caption of the video that the singer has been watching makeup tutorials online.

The video of the singer being playful went viral on social media. Those who watched it had different things to say about the singer.

Source: Legit.ng