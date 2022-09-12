Former BBNaija season 7 housemate, Diana, sparked hilarious reactions after a video of her recent interview made it to the internet

Diana made it known that she feels something might happen between Biggie and herself if she ever got to know him in person

She also stressed that their connections are evident during the diary sessions they usually have together and hoped they could date

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level-Up housemate, Diana, is about to pull the unthinkable and fans are here for it.

The reality star poured out her mind about her feelings for Biggie and revealed that they could date.

Diana talks about her feelings for Big Brother.

Source: Instagram

She made the revelation during a recent interview when she was asked about her rapport with Biggie in the house.

According to her:

"Me and Big Brother we are having a bit of chemistry because I feel we are more close in age I don't know how old is he, I just feel that we are more connected."

Diana also noted that she is usually free with Biggie during diary sessions and feels he would be a spec for her as she looks forward to seeing him to know whether the chemistry is real.

Watch the interview below:

Nigerians react to Diana's interview about Biggie

Social media users have reacted differently to Diana's hilarious comments about her chemistry with Big Brother.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Theproverbs31woman:

"I really love Diana. Effortlessly funny and very mature. Doesn't mean she doesn't have flaws o, everyone does. I just had to drop that disclaimer for posterity's sake."

Talkwithbae:

"This lady no go kill me with laugh and I'm sure Big Bother self go dey laugh seeing this, come and carry your wife o."

Abimbolatemitope:

"We are ready to ship you and Biggie. Shippers come in here, let us come up with a name for this ship."

_Tbosslane_:

"So na him make you dey send am on errands as per your future husband ❤️❤️❤️ I love this."

_Ijeomac:

"This one na love at first hearing."

Diana BBNaija's audition video emerges

A video from ex-BBNaija housemate Diana's audition for the show has surfaced online as she listed everything she wanted.

Diana said she doesn't like to cook but can eat as she told Biggie to tell the men in the house to take good care of her,

The reality star said she didn't know how to mind her business, which sparked reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng