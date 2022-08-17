Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemate, Bella, has called out her colleagues on the show, accusing them of always gossiping about her and her love interest Sheggz

Bella accused Diana and other housemates of talking about her and Sheggz behind their backs after the latter got into a heated confrontation with Adekunle

Diana, however, took offence to this statement and told Bella not to go around accusing everybody but should rather name whoever she was referring to

Tempers in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) house season 7 have been raging high, with different housemates having a go at each other. The most recent fight in the house was between Bella and Diana.

The pair got in a fight at the dinner table after Bella accused some of her housemates of constantly gossiping about her and her love interest Sheggz.

Bella had told Sheggz that they should go to their rooms and leave their colleagues to gossip about them behind their backs like they always do.

Diana, who was also seated at the dining table, took offence to this statement by Bella and queried her immediately, telling her not to make such accusations.

She also noted that if anyone was talking about her and Sheggz behind their backs at the scene, she should point the person out and not just throw accusations around.

They don't like us because we love each other

The most popular couple in the Big Brother Naija house, Sheggz and Bella, have accused their other housemates of hating them just because they're in love.

The couple revealed this during a conversation they were having after they had both gotten in fights with other housemates.

