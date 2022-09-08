Popular Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus had a close but star-studded birthday celebration in London, and she shared the moment with her fans online

Celebrity pastor Tobi Adegboyega hosted her, and the likes of Davido, Zlatan Ibile, and other DMW members attended the event

Eniola Badmus also got some lovely gifts as they had fun in the beautiful videos she shared on Instagram

How about having a celebrity birthday with your close friends and associates? It's something anyone will definitely cherish.

Popular actress, Eniola Badmus, had such an experience during her latest birthday celebration in London, and she is genuinely grateful for it.

Eniola Badmus celebrates birthday in London. Credit: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

Celebrity pastor Tobi Adegboyega hosted the actress to a star-studded private birthday party with some of her friends in the entertainment industry.

Some of the stars who attended the private birthday party in London included singer, Davido and Zlatan Ibile with other members of the DMW crew.

Eniola also noted that she got lovely gifts from Channel bag, and the guests had so much to eat and drink.

She referred to the special experience as a great honour for her.

Nigerians react to Eniola Badmus' post

Social media users have reacted differently to the videos of Eniola Badmus' private birthday party in London, most of them sent her their birthday wishes.

Olotaofficial:

"Happy birthday to you, igba odun a seconds ni."

Yemmybright:

"If two people from here come to your party, forget you have made it."

Momohajikobi:

."Great.I wish to meet and sit with all these great personalities one day, Amen."

