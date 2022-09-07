One of Nigeria's finest celebrity best friends are music superstar, Davido and top actress, Eniola Badmus because they are always cool and give mutual respect to each other

The duo show a great deal of support for one another whenever they have something big to achieve and fans always envy their friendship

Eniola added a new age today, September 7, and Davido showed her how proper friendship should look like

Legit.ng takes a look at the number of times these celebrity pals have served enviable friendship goals on social media

Like it or not, actress Eniola Badmus and singer Davido remain one of the good friends that the Nigerian entertainment industry can be proud of.

Eniola and Davido have shown how propper friends should relate from time to time as they keep serving friendship goals both online and offline, supporting one another.

Davido and Eniola Badmus' friendship goals. Credit: @eniola_badmus

As part of the actress' birthday celebration, Legit.ng takes a look at her friendship goals moment with the Stand Strong crooner both in Nigeria and outside the country.

1. In Lagos

Eniola Badmus seemed to appreciate her friendship with Davido and how the singer loved her.

She shared a flawless photo with him and thanked him for always supporting him.

They met up in Lagos and the actress saw a reason to celebrate her friend, check out the post below:

2. Fun night in Toronto

Eniola and Davido took their friendship to Toronto, Canada and the actress shared the moment with her followers on Instagram.

She posted a short video of the shirtless singer pecking her and gave it a short caption.

The actress noted that it was a fun night, watch the video below:

3. At London O2 Arena

Eniola Badmus ensured she followed her friend to make history at the magnificent London O2 Arena when he had a sold-out show.

She shared a photo of herself and the singer and congratulated him on the big feat.

Check out the post below:

See another O2 congratulatory post below:

4. Bringing Wizkid and Davido together

The actress also proved to fans that all his well between her friend, Davido and his colleague, Wizkid, whom fans have always pitched them against each other.

She posted a video of the two superstars spending quality times together at a club and fans loved it.

Watch the interesting video below:

5. Eniola Badmus' 20 years on stage celebration

The music superstar came to show support for his darling friend during her 20 years on stage celebration.

She shared a video of the Stang Strong crooner when he arrived for the star-studded event and fans loved it.

Watch the video below:

6. On her birthday

Davido proved that he genuinely loves his friend as he surprised her on her birthday by spraying her with pounds sterling notes.

The actress gushed over it and shared the video on Instagram.

Watch below:

