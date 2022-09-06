Popular American Model Lori Harvey recently tried out a local Nigerian delicacy, and she has a lot to say about it

Lori was seen in a video eating Fufu and Egusi and went on to top it with a bottle of palm wine which she called palm juice

The video, which has since gone viral, has received different reactions from Nigerians who couldn’t but laugh over the way she ate it

Lori Harvey, an American model and daughter of popular TV host Steve Harvey, is making the news in Nigeria over a video of her trying out one of the country’s local delicacies.

The model was seen at a Nigerian restaurant abroad, where she ordered Fufu and Egusi soup.

Video of Lori Harvey eating Fufu & Egusi soup. Credit: @loriharvey @thetattleroomng

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In another video clip, she was seen eating it as she said it tasted good. Then, to top it, Lori went on to drink a bottle of palm juice known as palm wine in Nigeria.

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Lori Harvey ears Fufu and Egusi soup

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

la_doosh:

"She has met a Nigerian man."

officialmzcruz:

"Afi Palm juice nah. Nne, it is Palm Wine oh."

misshuyii_i:

"Una belly pouch dey come, continue."

prettydiva1100:

"Why you dey knack like that nah... ."

zinnysings:

"I seriously do not understand why they keep hitting the fufu/eba...‍♀️."

jenzeeix:

"Too many videos showing hitting the fufu first now everyone thinks it's a thing . I guess they will be so shocked to know it's not a ritual or even part of the eating process."

debby_zuby:

"We don’t eat with left hand."

thegoodquotes.ng:

"She don Dey date naija man ."

crazydaisy_usman:

"My question is why is everyone slapping the fufu.."

Davido stirs reactions after sharing Lori Harvey's pics after her break up with Michael B Jordan

Nigerian music star David Adeleke made headlines after sharing a photo of American model Lori Harvey shortly after the report of her relationship with Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan crashed.

The DMW boss further stirred reactions after declaring Lori, who is the daughter to popular TV host Steve Harvey, the greatest of all time.

His post was met with mixed reactions from his fans.

Source: Legit.ng