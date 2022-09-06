Popular fuji singer Wasiu Alabi Pasuma has taken to social media in celebration of two special women in his life

The singer shared a photo of his aged mother and his US-based daughter as he wished them a happy birthday celebration

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry equally flooded the comment section with beautiful messages for the celebrants

It is indeed a moment of double celebration in the household of celebrated fuji musician, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma.

The fuji maestro recently dedicated a special birthday post to his aged mother and US-based daughter who just clocked new ages.

Pasuma celebrates aged mother and his daughter on their birthdays. Photo: @officialpasuma

Source: Instagram

Pasuma was seen with his mother in a picture post shared while his daughter was spotted in her military uniform in a different photo.

“Happy birthday my golden mother Alhaja Adijat kuburat(Iyawo Anobi)and delectable and sexxý Navy Daughter(Opeyemi khadijat)More Calendar to tear off insha ALLAHU Amin, the singer captioned his post.

See below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

ks1malaika said:

"Happy birthday to our sweet mum and daughter mi Ope, May both of you live long to witness more years on earth."

sindodotayo said:

"Awww❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday grandma many more years insha Allah LLNP darling Opeyemi Gods blessings always ."

iamfunkeetti said:

iamkemikorede ful birthday to my lovely, fabulous, caring mother, more years ma'am."

iamkemikorede said:

"Happy birthday to you grandma & Opeyemi odetola llnp."

barbiewurawunmi said:

"Happy birthday granny, I wish you long life and prosperity in good health and wealth igba odun, odun kan Enjoy your day ma ."

climaxtravels said:

"Long life sound health big mummy! Many happy shall returns Opeyemi la me rica mama re oooh."

seyibonimo_imisitheatre1 said:

"Happy birthday grandma and Khadijat age with sufficient grace."

