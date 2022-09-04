Top Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, is getting set to celebrate her birthday in style to the joy of fan

The movie star took to social media to share stunning pre-birthday photos of herself ahead of her 40th

To mark the milestone age, Toyin revealed that she had a big announcement and noted that God is truly worthy to be praised

Much loved Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, will be clocking the milestone age of 40 on September 5, 2022, to the joy of fans.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star announced the big news with fans as she also gave thanks to God.

The celebrant shared pre-birthday photos on her Instagram page and accompanied them with a heartfelt message to God.

Toyin Abraham shares 40th pre-birthday photos. Photos: @toyin_abraham

In the snaps, the movie star looked regal in a long white off-shoulder dress with red embroidery designs from the waist down. She also kept things simple with her classy makeup and understated jewelery.

In the caption of the post, Toyin noted that God is truly worthy of praise. She wrote:

“Less than 24hrs to my birthday and truthfully, OLUWATOYIN! Like I said before, I have two special announcements for you, so watch this space and anticipate. Wishing my beloved Toyin Titans, a blissful Sunday.”

See the snaps below:

Fans gush over Toyin Abraham’s pre-birthday photos

A number of the actress’ fans took to the comment section to drool over her pre-birthday photos. Read some of their comments below:

Moabudu:

“My beautiful darling aburo ❤️❤️❤️”

Mo_bimpe:

“Happy birthday in advance my woman ”

Debbie_shokoya:

“Happy Birthday In Advance Ma❤️”

ucheogbodo:

“You are too beautiful ❤️❤️❤️”

Nkechi_blessing_sunday:

“It’s the bumbum for me in advance Mine.”

ololadeabuta_gracias:

“Abosede mi owon happy birthday in advance ”

rachilox:

“Happy birthday in advance to my sweet woman ❤️❤️❤️”

oshereatiolorinyorubanews:

“Keep winning mummy Ire More blessings ”

dairobukola:

“A spec and more❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Realmercyaigbe:

“Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️.”

