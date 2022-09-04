Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has taken to social media to share an interesting encounter with a fan

The movie star, who was in an accident in 2019, revealed a young fan reached out to him via email to console him, sending him N1,000

Touched by this, Edochie revealed he sent her the sum of N100,000 as a sign of appreciation for her kind gesture

Yul Edochie sure has fans that love and adore him, and sometimes it shows in the little things.

The Nollywood actor recently took to his Facebook page to recount an experience with a fan who had learned about his accident.

The actor shared the post online. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The actor revealed that she had offered to send him N1,000 as her contribution to help him heal better.

He wrote:

"A fan of mine heard I had an accident and told me to send my account details so she'll send me 1k so I can buy ice block to cool my head. Obviously that's all she can afford. I laughed cos it sounded funny. I sent it and she sent 1k to me. I was so touched by her act of giving."

The actor revealed that because of her kindness, he decided to send her the sum of N100,000 to enjoy her weekend.

"In life you must not have it all before you give. Give from the little you have. None of us will be here forever."

See post below:

