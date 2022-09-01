Nigerian singer, Daniel Benson better known as Buju or BNXN got his fans excited when he made an important announcement on social media

The singer announced that he will be headlining his own show at the indigo O2 in the United Kingdom

He urged his fans to support him as he spoke about his confidence ahead of the O2 show, Nigerians have reacted to his post

Ace singer, Buju BNXN is updating his fans ahead of a big move he is about to make in his thriving music career.

The singer took to Twitter to announce that he will be having a show at the magnificent London O2 Indigo.

Buju announces O2 show.

Source: Instagram

BNXN noted that he got the confidence and morale to go ahead with the show when he sold out a show in London last year.

He also called on all his fans to support him, according to the singer:

"Selling out the Lafayette in London last year really boosted my confidence. The music was way bigger than I thought and there were people that couldn’t even get into the venue cause of how packed it was. Now , I’m trying to do the indigo 02 and I need everyone’s support ❤️."

Nigerians react to BNXN's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to BNXN's post about his O2 show.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Alterum2:

"Finally something interesting, we behind you bro."

Kwamezack_:

"I know you can do it , Nigerian music to the World."

Cwakwez:

"Always bringing good vibes to our ears."

Bayver:

" You've got out back, massive support and love for you ahead of the show, how much be ticket?"

